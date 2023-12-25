Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

Get Cohu alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cohu

Insider Activity at Cohu

Institutional Trading of Cohu

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cohu by 1,415.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 893,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after acquiring an additional 834,385 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 647,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after acquiring an additional 404,028 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,914,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,283,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 346,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,407,000 after acquiring an additional 295,456 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Stock Up 1.0 %

COHU opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cohu has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cohu will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Cohu

(Get Free Report

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.