Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 73.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $151.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.54 and a 200 day moving average of $156.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

