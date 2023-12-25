Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

CWEN opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3964 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 343.48%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Featured Stories

