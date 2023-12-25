Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Clearfield from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Clearfield by 140.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $441.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.39. Clearfield has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $100.00.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearfield will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

