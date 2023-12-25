City Holding Co. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.2% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $151.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $285.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.47. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

