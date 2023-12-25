Citigroup Raises Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $34.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.