Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $585.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $526.00 to $585.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $559.50.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $595.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $538.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.00. Cintas has a one year low of $423.06 and a one year high of $597.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

