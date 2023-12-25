Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

NYSE:CNK opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cinemark has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $19.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.14.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,046,000 after acquiring an additional 214,102 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,646,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 30,675 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the period.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

