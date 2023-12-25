Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,235,000 after buying an additional 40,426,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,430,000 after buying an additional 1,866,932 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,517,000 after buying an additional 640,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,340,000 after buying an additional 177,290 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $91.90 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.63 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average of $94.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.