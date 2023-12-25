Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $7.60 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley cut Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Shares of CHS stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $934.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $505.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,230 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,306,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,388,000 after buying an additional 1,841,470 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 550.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 1,532,781 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $6,543,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 1,171,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

