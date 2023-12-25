Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Chevron stock opened at $151.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $285.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.47. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

