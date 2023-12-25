Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $45.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CERE opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

In other news, insider Scott Akamine sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Scott Akamine sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,955. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc purchased 5,480,052 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $124,999,986.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,679,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,155,804.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,833. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,623,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,693,000 after purchasing an additional 129,355 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 54.9% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,088,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,710,000 after buying an additional 3,576,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,371,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,087,000 after acquiring an additional 708,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,832,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,632,000 after acquiring an additional 347,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,804,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,537,000 after acquiring an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.