Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FUN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 379,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 68,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,439 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,215,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

