CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells C$3,626,595.00 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 60,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.55, for a total value of C$3,626,595.00.

CCL Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$59.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of C$52.82 and a 1 year high of C$71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.60.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CCL.B. Pi Financial upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank set a C$72.00 target price on CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.30.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.