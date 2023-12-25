Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CATY. Wedbush cut their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.83.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $45.69.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 364.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

