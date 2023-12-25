Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $50.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. Robert W. Baird raised Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Argus raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $44.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

