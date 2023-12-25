CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CASI

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

CASI opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $85.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $8.48.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.90% and a negative net margin of 95.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.