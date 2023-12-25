CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCO) versus Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Critical Survey

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Free Report) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CareCloud and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud N/A N/A N/A Augmedix -57.70% -980.09% -57.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CareCloud and Augmedix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $143.75 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Augmedix $40.93 million 5.77 -$24.45 million ($0.51) -11.20

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CareCloud has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix.

71.6% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CareCloud and Augmedix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 0 0 0 N/A Augmedix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Augmedix has a consensus target price of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 19.67%. Given Augmedix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than CareCloud.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinicians that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as MTBC, Inc. and changed its name to CareCloud, Inc. in March 2021. CareCloud, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

