Cardinal Capital Management Sells 563 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 3.9% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $19,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $570.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.94. The firm has a market cap of $541.48 billion, a PE ratio of 103.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

