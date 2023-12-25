Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 1,185 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

