Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $454,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341,761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,991 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $117,323,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $209,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.4 %

FCX stock opened at $42.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

