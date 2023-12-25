Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172,884 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after buying an additional 934,746 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $61,173,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $39,991,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 236.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 397,951 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $7,811,455 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Lennar Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LEN opened at $147.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.42 and a fifty-two week high of $156.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

