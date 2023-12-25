Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives $36.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.38.
CSIQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSIQ
Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar
Canadian Solar Price Performance
Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.28. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Solar Company Profile
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Solar
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.