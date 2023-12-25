Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives $36.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.38.

CSIQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,823 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $191,044,000 after acquiring an additional 197,085 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,761,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,240 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,108,915 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $69,795,000 after acquiring an additional 589,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,359 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $48,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,361,724 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $33,512,000 after acquiring an additional 161,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.28. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

