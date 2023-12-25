Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 1.4 %

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.40. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,146.62% and a negative return on equity of 143.59%. Research analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

