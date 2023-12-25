CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) versus Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Head to Head Comparison

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) and CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Claros Mortgage Trust and CaliberCos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 1 4 0 0 1.80 CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.91%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than CaliberCos.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust -16.13% 2.37% 0.68% CaliberCos -14.48% -20.11% -4.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and CaliberCos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and CaliberCos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $293.53 million 6.71 $112.06 million ($0.39) -36.38 CaliberCos $83.96 million 0.23 $2.02 million N/A N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of CaliberCos shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats CaliberCos on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CaliberCos

(Get Free Report)

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.