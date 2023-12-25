CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CAMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CalAmp

CalAmp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $8.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.12.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CalAmp will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in CalAmp by 234.8% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,686,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,023 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 963,594 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in CalAmp in the third quarter worth $320,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CalAmp during the third quarter worth $2,945,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in CalAmp by 42.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,287,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 681,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

(Get Free Report)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.