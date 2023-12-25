Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $475.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $378.15 and a 12-month high of $479.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

