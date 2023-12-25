BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $17,000.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,650,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,581.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $16,600.00.

On Monday, December 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $17,800.00.

On Friday, December 15th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $9,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $8,900.00.

On Monday, December 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $9,500.00.

On Friday, December 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $9,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $10,100.00.

On Monday, December 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

On Friday, December 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $10,500.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

Shares of BFI opened at $0.84 on Monday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company had revenue of $39.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

