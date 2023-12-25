BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $16,600.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $16,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,610,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,996,379.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 20th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $17,000.00.
  • On Monday, December 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $17,800.00.
  • On Friday, December 15th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $9,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 13th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $8,900.00.
  • On Monday, December 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $9,500.00.
  • On Friday, December 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $9,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $10,100.00.
  • On Monday, December 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $10,200.00.
  • On Friday, December 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $10,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $10,500.00.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

BFI stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.50. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $39.48 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

