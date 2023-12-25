Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BLDR opened at $167.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $63.52 and a fifty-two week high of $170.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.61.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after buying an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after buying an additional 874,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.