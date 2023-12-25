BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 904 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 93,630.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,253,000 after buying an additional 56,794,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,276,000 after buying an additional 228,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,597,000 after buying an additional 70,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,958,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,535,000 after buying an additional 330,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $62.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average of $76.79. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $133.37.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. FMC’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, September 25th. Vertical Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

