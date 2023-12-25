BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 607 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 540,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,987 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 205,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,646,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 127,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,976,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,667 shares of company stock worth $2,461,744. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ICE opened at $125.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.24. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $125.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

