BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,557 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,219 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.6% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $156.65 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $421.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

