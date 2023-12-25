BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 45,229 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 4.6% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $39,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $73.36 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

