BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,257,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,544 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 99,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,086,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,520 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,318,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,723,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,466,000 after acquiring an additional 802,309 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK opened at $64.10 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $64.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

