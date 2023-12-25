BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 236 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $719,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 15.1% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.3% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $624.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.51. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $627.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Argus upped their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,571 shares of company stock worth $57,047,399. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

