BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,256 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,256 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

