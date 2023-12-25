BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,848 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $201.48 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

