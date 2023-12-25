BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,565 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,299,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $302.79 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $304.74. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

