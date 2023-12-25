BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,239 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,239 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $44.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Unum Group

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.