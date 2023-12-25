BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,419 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after buying an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Regions Financial by 34,598.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,655,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,834,000 after purchasing an additional 473,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Regions Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $19.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

