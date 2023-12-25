BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GM opened at $36.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. General Motors’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

