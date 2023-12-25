BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

Prologis Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $132.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

