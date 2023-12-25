BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $8.57 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of STLD opened at $121.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.04. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

