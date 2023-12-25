BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $222.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.58 and a 12-month high of $224.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.25.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.