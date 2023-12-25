BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,610 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,028 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $228.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.73. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

