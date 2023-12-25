BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,011,000 after purchasing an additional 236,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after purchasing an additional 681,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,088,000 after acquiring an additional 285,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

OTIS stock opened at $89.11 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average is $84.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

