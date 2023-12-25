BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 16,815.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Entergy by 64.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,465,000 after acquiring an additional 762,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after acquiring an additional 754,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,610,000 after acquiring an additional 745,974 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $100.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average is $97.77.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.