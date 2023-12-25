BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $46.80 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.22%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

