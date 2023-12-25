BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,339,879,000 after purchasing an additional 175,765 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,241 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,194,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,616,000 after acquiring an additional 327,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $81.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

